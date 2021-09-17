Maskless San Francisco mayor bucks health order at nightclub

Breed told the Chronicle that she tests often for COVID-19 and she was reassured that the subterranean club was safe because people at the Black Cat need to show proof of vaccination to get in.

Still, the August health order by San Francisco and other Bay Area counties requires people to wear “well-fitting mask indoors in public settings” regardless of vaccination status. The delta variant is so contagious that even inoculated people have been able to catch the virus and spread it to others.

“Indoor settings, whether public or private, are higher risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially when you are with people you do not live with,” the Aug. 2 health order states.

San Francisco and neighboring counties were the first to issue a stay-home order in March 2020, even before California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered people statewide to stay indoors except for essential jobs and errands. The region has among the highest vaccination rates and lowest infection rates in California and in the U.S.