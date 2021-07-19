Maryland police give details of fatal McDonald's standoff

“A sergeant on scene spoke with Mr. Leroux on his cellphone and tried to convince him to exit the vehicle in a safe manner,” Jones said. “However, he was not cooperative.”

Before a negotiator arrives, Jones said, “there was a use of force." He didn't describe what led to shots being fired by police officers. He said several officers tended to Leroux until emergency personnel could arrive. Leroux was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Jones said. A loaded Glock 47 was recovered from the scene, according to the chief.

The Leroux family was offered the chance to see the video from the body-worn cameras, and Jones said they accepted, but he added that the video wouldn't tell the entire story.

“Body-worn cameras are a helpful tool, but they do not replace the human eye and what the officers actually saw,” he said, noting that County Executive Marc Elrich has also seen the video.

“When you get to see the video, no one would have expected this outcome from the way the video began,” Elrich said. “It makes it all the more tragic.”

One phone number listed for the Leroux family was not in service and no one responded immediately to a request for comment at a second number.