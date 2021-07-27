Maryland man sentenced for threats against Biden, Harris

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced Tuesday to seven months in federal prison for making death threats against U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when they were candidates during the 2020 campaign.

The threats were contained in a scrawled letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the Democrats.

Looking disheveled with a thick black beard and wearing a red prison jumpsuit, James Dale Reed told a federal judge he was “deeply remorseful” for writing the letter in early October 2020. Among other things, it said he was among those with “scary guns” who would attack Biden and Harris and then execute them both on national television. The letter also threatened Democratic supporters.

“I don’t know what evil drove me to do such an act,” the slight man told U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Hollander at sentencing Tuesday.

The case is an extreme example of the volatile polarization that has permeated some of the country’s political conversations. Earlier this year, Reed had been found guilty of voter intimidation during a bench trial in state court regarding the same matter. He was found not guilty of a charge of threat of mass violence.