Maryland lawmakers plan to override vetoes on police reform

Another vetoed measure would expand public access to records in police disciplinary cases and limit the use of no-knock warrants. Under the bill, police could only use no-knock warrants between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., except in an emergency.

In his veto message, Hogan wrote that he believed the measures would “further erode police morale, community relationships, and public confidence.”

“They will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state,” Hogan wrote.

Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police, thanked the governor for vetoing the legislation and agreed with Hogan that the measures would hurt hiring and retention of police.

“It is our hope that we can work collaboratively with our elected officials to continue to enact meaningful police reform that improves public safety and improves trust in policing while protecting law enforcement officers,” Boatwright said.

Hogan wrote that two measures approved by the legislature would go into effect without his signature.