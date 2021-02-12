Maryland lawmakers move ahead with first tax on internet ads

It also aims to address inequities in schools that serve high numbers of children in poverty. Billions of dollars to implement it would be phased in over 10 years, reaching about $4 billion in added spending in fiscal year 2030.

Sen. Guy Guzzone, a Democrat who chairs the Senate's budget committee, pointed out that the state has been planning for the education measure for years, and that the state already has set aside money for the first four years of the framework.

“We're going to take the same careful look at this every year to ensure it continues to keep being paid for, because that's the responsible thing to do,” Guzzone said.

The tax measure is now set to take effect in 30 days, but supporters and opponents agree a court challenge is likely, leading to a potential injunction until the case is resolved. The bill also nearly doubles the state's cigarette tax from $2 to $3.75 a pack and adds a new tax on electronic cigarettes.

Opponents say the measure will raise costs on businesses during a pandemic. They contend the tax on digital ads violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce, as well as other federal laws.