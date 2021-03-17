Maryland lawmakers approve $577M to settle HBCU lawsuit

“It's one of the largest pro bono civil rights settlements in history, and it is the only case of its kind that had a settlement that went around the governor and directly to the legislators," Jones said, adding that he felt that lawmakers now have a renewed appreciation for HBCUs and the roles they play in the state.

The latest measure would not begin payments until fiscal year 2023 in an adjustment to account for the pandemic's fiscal impact.

Most of the measure's provisions are contingent on a final settlement agreement between the parties by June 1. Jones said he's confident that will be achieved.

“Once the legislation is finalized, there are no impediments to a settlement," Jones said. “I don't anticipate any problems at all, once it becomes law.”

The lawsuit dating to 2006 alleged that the state had underfunded the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly compete with and drain prospective students away from HBCUs.

In 2013, a federal judge found that the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system” that violated the Constitution.