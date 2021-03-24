Maryland governor signs $577M HBCU settlement bill

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation on Wednesday to settle a 15-year-old federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities for $577 million over a decade.

Hogan, lawmakers and school officials described it as a landmark in addressing historic inequities in funding for the schools.

“We finally got to this day," Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat and the state's first Black speaker who sponsored the bill, said to applause at Bowie State University, adding that she is a sister and a mother to HBCU graduates.

Hogan, a Republican, vetoed a similar bill last year after citing economic difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hogan told reporters the state was facing potentially daunting deficits and uncertainties at the time and that he vetoed other costly measures as well. He also noted that the state has made historic investments in the schools in recent years.

“This is an important occasion and we’re here today to enact an historic bipartisan measure that will be an unprecedented step forward in addressing inequities in our higher education system by making substantial investments in Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities," Hogan said.