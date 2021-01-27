Maryland Episcopal church commits $500,000 to reparations

At least one other congregation has made a financial commitment to support the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland’s reparations fund.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Annapolis, a congregation that averaged about 45 in attendance before the pandemic and has no endowment, will be contributing $785 — or half of 1% of its 2021 operating budget — to the diocese’s fund.

The Rev. Diana Carroll, rector of the church in the Eastport neighborhood of Maryland’s capital, said that beyond the portion of the budget, the mostly white middle-class church is asking members to consider making additional donations through Palm Sunday.

“We are going to be spending Lent focusing specifically on issues of racial justice from a number of different angles so we’re very aware that monetary reparations is only one part of this work,” she said Tuesday. “We also are engaging in self-education, looking at what kind of community partnerships we might engage in, in order to continue to work for racial justice in our community.”

A month after the diocese approved the $1 million fund, Bishop Eugene Sutton said that $100,000 had been received, “and we’re not even in a fundraising mode.”

Diocesan spokeswoman Carrie Graves said Tuesday that donations continue to come in, even as a fund oversight committee is determining how the money will be used.

Copyright 2021 Religion News Service LLC.