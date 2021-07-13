'Marrying Millions' TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.

The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you" as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.

Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez. Hutchinson owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a commercial real estate company that develops, leases or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.