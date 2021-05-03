Markers honor locations vital to Louisiana civil rights

Leah Chase died in 2019 but her family still owns and operates the restaurant, whose walls are graced by an extensive collection of works by African American artists.

Sybil Morial, a civil rights activist who was also married to the city's first Black mayor Dutch Morial, was a longtime friend of Leah Chase. Her husband courted Sybil through meals at the restaurant. Speaking Monday at the unveiling, Sybil he said she was grateful to the restaurant's legacy. Leah Chase could have been faint of heart, Morial said, “but she was brave” and helped facilitate interracial meetings over food that would influence the future of New Orleans.

Other markers will be installed at the Little Union Baptist Church in Shreveport, one of the last places where King preached before his assassination in 1968; and the old state capitol building in Baton Rouge, where more than 14,000 Black people refused to ride in the back rows of buses, providing a blueprint King used two years later for the landmark bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.