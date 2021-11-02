 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor

  • 0

During an event in Alabama, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested the crowd greet government volunteers promoting Covid-19 vaccines with guns if they knock on their doors.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor, according to a letter from the House Sergeant at Arms, obtained by CNN.

Greene has been fined 20 times for not wearing a mask. After receiving an initial warning in May, Greene was fined $500 for her first offense, and $2,500 for each subsequent offense, which is in line with House rules.

Greene has appealed at least one of her fines, but it was upheld. Greene was seen by CNN not wearing a mask on the floor Tuesday. The fines come from Greene's salary.

The letter from the House Sergeant at Arms was first reported by The Hill.

Democrats implemented the rule last year amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instated the rule that members had to wear masks on the floor, many Republicans have evaded the rules and been fined as a result. Many GOP lawmakers continued to protest the mask rules long after the protocols were first instilled.

___

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News