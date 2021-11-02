Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor

The airline and travel industry is anticipating a 2021 holiday season that will be much bigger than last year’s, but still down slightly from the 2019 holidays.
Southwest’s flight schedule is about 12% smaller than it was in 2019.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines is planning to put more than 6,400 flights in the air during its busiest day this season, Nov. 28, the Sunday following Thanksgiving, according to Diio by Cirium. That’s only about 5% fewer flights than it had in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet airline executives spent the last two weeks trying to convince travelers and investors that flight delays and cancellations plaguing the summer and fall months won’t be a repeat occurrence during the holidays.
Southwest Airlines said Thursday that it will further reduce its upcoming travel schedule — fallout from being forced to cancel more than 2,000 flights earlier this month because of weather and air traffic control backups during a single afternoon in Florida. Southwest said it had relied on staffing models that it used before the pandemic.
“We had 15,000 people that were out on leave so an assumption I made was that we were going to call them and say ‘OK, it’s time to come back,’ and they are going to show up and everything was going to be just like it was,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said. “And it’s just not.”
Aggressive flight schedules to capitalize on consumer demand can push airlines to a breaking point when all doesn’t go to plan. Southwest Airlines’ Columbus Day weekend schedule was its busiest since the pandemic began and the Florida-centered problems resulted in pilots and flight crews being out of sync with subsequent flights.
That meltdown was followed by rumors that pilots had walked off the job to protest a White House mandate to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors such as Southwest Airlines. Both the airline and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association denied any attempt by pilots to disrupt flights. However, the union has sued the airline in federal court to stop the mandate.
The CEOs at Southwest and American spent last week trying to assure employees that they wouldn’t be fired if they weren’t vaccinated, at least as long as they sought an exemption for religious or medical purposes.
“We are not going to let this disrupt any of our customers’ travel, especially during the busy holiday season,” Kelly said.
American Airlines President Robert Isom said demand is strong from passengers.
“We’re getting ready for the holiday season and we expect a lot of passengers and tremendous pent-up demand, especially as vaccinations take hold (and) infection rates decline,” Isom said. “We’re going to be ready. We’re doing our best to make sure that we have the right people in the right places at the right time.”