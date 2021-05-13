Marjorie Taylor Greene confronts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside House chamber, Washington Post reports

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber on Wednesday afternoon, according to an account from The Washington Post.

Ocasio-Cortez left the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene, who shouted "Hey Alexandria" twice to get her attention.

Two Washington Post reporters witnessed the exchange and reported Ocasio-Cortez did not stop. Greene caught up with Ocasio-Cortez and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a far-left activist group, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them "terrorist" groups.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted, the Post reported. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her "radical socialist" beliefs by declining to publicly debate her. Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to respond to Greene and only turned around once and threw her hands in the air.

CNN has not independently verified this account. Greene and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.