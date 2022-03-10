Mario Day, Jussie Smollett, Major League Baseball, and a bunch of other trending topics from today

Here's what's trending across the country today, March 10:
Mario Day
March 10 (MAR10) is Mario Day. Let's-a go!
Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended Thursday when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.
Owners approved the five-year labor contract with a 30-0 vote, and MLB formally lifted the lockout at 7 p.m. on its 99th day.
“I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we're going to play 162 games,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.”
Read more here:
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself.
People are also reading…
Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett's sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.
Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.
More here:
Rep. Madison Cawthorn
Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been cited by state troopers for the third time in five months for a traffic violation, including a stop last week for driving with a revoked license, authorities said.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a state trooper stopped a car March 3 in Cleveland County at around 10:26 p.m. after observing it traveling left of the center line. Cawthorn, who was identified as the driver, was found to have been driving with a revoked license and was charged with two violations, according to the patrol's statement.
More on that here:
***
Check out more trending topics here:
Grimes
Inflation
Bruce Weber
Tiger Woods
Wolverine sighting
***
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 10
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike …
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett loudly maintained his innocence Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The greatest of his generation, Tiger Woods took his place among the best of all time Wednesday night when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and shared a life story of a passion to play and a work ethic that made him feel like he earned it.
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, appearing to cut off the chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time.
Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States.