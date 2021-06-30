Mariners' Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance

Under a crackdown that started June 21, all pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids and Santiago was examined as he exited in the fifth inning.

Crew chief Tom Hallion said then that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The pitcher said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Santiago started this season at Triple-A and made his big league season debut with the Mariners on June 1. He is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in nine games.

Seattle will not be allowed to fill Santiago's spot on its 26-man roster roster during a suspension and will play a man short while a penalty is served.

Servais said in his history with Santiago — both in Seattle and with the Los Angeles Angels — he found the pitcher to be a proponent with fellow players not to use foreign substances and to use only rosin.

“When we are doing the right thing, we’re following the rule and then lo and behold something like this happens,” Servais said. “Again, it is going through the appeal process and we’ll wait and see where it goes from there.”