Marine Corps halts waterborne operations due to tank problem

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps on Friday halted waterborne operations for its new amphibious vehicle that resembles an armored seafaring tank after identifying a problem with its towing mechanism.

Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle was obtained by the Marine Corps last year to replace the Vietnam-era Amphibious Assault Vehicle, or AAV, which suffered problems. Last year, eight Marines and one sailor were killed off the coast of San Diego inside an AAV after becoming trapped inside the tank.

Marine Corps leaders after the July 2020 accident vowed to make safety a bigger priority.

The break in waterborne operations come a day after the families of the eight Marines and one sailor filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the manufacturer, BAE Systems.

“Realistic training is a vital component of readiness, and the Marine Corps is committed to ensuring Marines train under the safest conditions possible; this includes ensuring the functionality of vehicles and equipment," Stenger said in a statement Friday.