 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

March Madness is in full swing, spring holidays are here, and more top news

  • 0

Here's a look at what's trending for today, March 17.

March Madness 2022: What you need to know

Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the team 75-68 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at the Ferrell Center on March 5, 2022 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won a share of the Big 12 Championship with the win.

NCAA March Madness

Michigan. Baylor. Gonzaga. It's that time of the year again. Check out some NCAA men's and women's tournament content here.

St Patrick's Day Parade New York

People watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York. St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation's largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day may be strongly associated with Irish pride, but the eponymous saint actually wasn't even from Ireland.

And what about those St. Patrick's Day traditions? For the last 60 years, enterprising Chicagoans have dyed the city's river a vibrant green in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Read on to learn more about the tradition:

Holi is a celebration of love, color and spring

A crowd in Hyderabad, India, throws colored powders into the air during a Holi celebration.

Holi

With winter finally coming to an end, millions of people in India -- and other parts of the world home to Hindus -- are gearing up for one of the most joyous celebrations of the year.

That celebration is Holi, the Hindu festival of love, color and spring. It's a time when Indians don simple, inexpensive clothes and take to the streets to drench each other in clouds of colored powder and buckets of water. There's singing, dancing, and of course, food.

People are also reading…

Holi is on March 18 this year.

Read more about the holiday here:

Koch Industries: Here's why we're staying in Russia

Koch Industries announced it will continue to operate in Russia. Seen here is Charles Koch, head of Koch Industries, in 2007.

Koch Industries

Koch Industries, the conglomerate run by billionaire Charles Koch, is planning to stay in Russia even as hundreds of Western companies have scaled back operations there following the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, Koch Industries announced its Guardian Industries subsidiary will continue to operate two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia that employ about 600 people.

Read why here:

***

Check out more top headlines from today here:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 17

1 of 10
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 70% of parents want kids to keep wearing masks at school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News