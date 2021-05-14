Marc Maron says Ambies honor long overdue for 'WTF' podcast

Some of Maron’s favorite moments include his recent chat with the sweatpants-wearing Jodie Foster, Paul Thomas Anderson opening up and Sean Penn, who made a joke about Nick Nolte.

McDonald said he and Maron didn’t expect the show to achieve so much success and longevity. He initially had a brief panic at the beginning of the pandemic last year, when there was a drop in audience numbers for their show and the rest of the industry.

But once the “little blip” ended, McDonald said their show endured then picked up steam.

Maron said the “pandemic interviews” provided an opportunity for him to hold insightful conversations, allowing celebs to feel comfortable enough to talk openly from the confines of their homes.

“I think they wanted to talk to people, they weren’t being managed as heavily and they weren’t like traveling around on a junket or stressed out or guarded," he said. "They were kind of excited to sort of, you know, talk and relax. And they’re in their own house, so they don’t have to drive anywhere. So there’s definitely a tone to some of the pandemic interviews that I don’t think could have happened in person or happened at any other time, given some of the talent we got.”