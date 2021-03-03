Many retail chains to still require masks in Texas, Mississippi stores after mandates end

"We will continue to enforce our COVID safety practices we've had in place since we returned to work last spring," GM spokesperson Patrick Morrissey said in an email. The company has 13,500 employees in Texas. "This will ensure we adequately protect our employees and continue to meet OSHA workplace protection standards."

Kroger "will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the vaccine," a spokesperson said in an email.

Not all chains are taking this approach.

Texas grocer H-E-B has never had a mask requirement for its customers, instead deferring to local and state ordinances. Now that the state will no longer require masks in public settings, H-E-B will follow that direction except in areas where masks are mandated by local officials.

"H-E-B will still require all our (employees) and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores," Dya Campos, a spokesperson for H-E-B, said in an email.

Albertsons also said it will require its workers in Texas to wear masks, but is changing the policy for customers in the state.