Many hail verdict in Floyd death, say much work remains

———

“At the most basic, a man lost his life needlessly at the hands of an officer. At the same time, the assertions by so many who wish to demonize all police officers because of the actions of one officer have been shown to be hollow.” — Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, a coalition of police unions and groups representing more than 241,000 officers in the U.S.

———

“There are no winners in this case and we respect the jury’s decision. We need the political pandering to stop and the race baiting of elected officials to stop. In addition, we need to stop the divisive comments and we all need to do better to create a Minneapolis we all love.” — The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis union

———

“Today, for the first time in state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man.” — John Gordon, executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota

———