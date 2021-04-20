Many global stocks lower after Wall St. decline

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1%. Chipmaker Intel fell 1.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,472.94 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2% to 29,100.38. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 29,135.73.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,220.70 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney sank 0.7% to 7,017.80.

India's Sensex was up less than 0.1% at 47,978.05. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined while Bangkok advanced.

This week, 81 of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index are due to report earnings, as are 10 of the 30 members of the Dow, including Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications and Intel.

On average, analysts expect quarterly profits across the S&P 500 to be up 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 82 cents to $64.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 90 cents to $67.95 per barrel in London.

The dollar advanced to 108.40 yen from Monday's 108.11 yen. The euro gained to $1.2070 from $1.2039.

