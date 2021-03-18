Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

Kepler, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, claimed he fired in self-defense because Lake was armed, but no weapon was found at the scene.

Federal prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Kepler in November after he appealed his conviction to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals citing the McGirt ruling. The court ruled in his favor on Thursday.

“In anticipation that Shannon Kepler’s state murder conviction would be dismissed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Kepler in a three-count indictment for the murder of Jeremey Lake," acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement to The Associated Press. "We did so in November to ensure a seamless and timely transition from state to federal court once the decision was made.”

Kepler's motion to dismiss the federal charge on grounds of double jeopardy were rejected in January. Kepler, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Kepler's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.