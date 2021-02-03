'Mank' leads all Golden Globe nominees with 6

Nominations will be announced virtually at 8:35 a.m. ET Wednesday by presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. They will reveal 12 categories on NBC's “Today” show, with full nominees announced live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes' website.

Without any in-person screenings or photo ops with stars, little is known about how the roughly 90 member press association — a notoriously unpredictable group, in normal times — is swaying this year. But one thing may be a lock: Netflix will land a whole lot of nominations.

Several of the streaming service's films — including Spike Lee's “Da 5 Bloods,” David Fincher' “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin's “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — are considered frontrunners, as are Netflix TV series “The Crown” and “Ozark.” At last year's Globes, Netflix also led all studios with 34 nominations.

Also widely expected to be nominated Wednesday are Chloe Zhao's “Nomadland,” with Frances McDormand; Regina King's directorial debut “One Night in Miami”; and George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” with Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman all but assured of nods.