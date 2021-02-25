Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight

When the Supreme Court rejected that argument 7-2 last July, Trump's lawyers returned to a lower court and argued the subpoena was issued in bad faith, overly broad, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment. An appellate court rejected that argument and the Supreme Court on Monday declined to intervene.

In a three-word statement after the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, Vance said only: "The work continues."

Trump has called Vance's investigation "a fishing expedition" and "a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history."

Vance is leading the investigation along with his general counsel, Carey Dunne, who made arguments on behalf of the office at various appellate court hearings. Vance recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as a special assistant district attorney to assist in the probe.

Vance, whose term expires at the end of the year, hasn't announced if he will seek reelection, leaving questions about who will lead any Trump-related prosecutions in the future.