 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Jill Biden's gaffe, 2022 Emmy nominations, and more trending topics

  • 0

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 12.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Man United vs. Liverpool

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw a 4-0 win over archrival Liverpool on Tuesday in his first game in charge as European pre-season friendlies returned to Asia after a two-year break.

The Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result, however, against a Liverpool side that made a total of 21 substitutions.

“I think our team played brave, played proactive. We have to work really hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy with the first game. I know we have good players," Ten Hag told the club's in-house TV channel.

Read more about it here:

Not just a game

“Squid Game,” the brutal Netflix survival drama about desperate adults competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape debt, won in its bid to become the first non-English-language drama series ever nominated for top drama.

In the bleak and disturbing series from South Korea, hundreds of men and women on the brink of financial ruin compete in a deadly battle for roughly $38 million in cash. Every game is a traditional Korean children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. The winner is the person who outlasts all opponents.

It remains Netflix’s most popular series. “Squid Game” became the first series to cross the streamer’s 1 billion hours-viewed mark and was awarded 14 Emmy nods in its freshman year. The cultural impact of the show was nearly immediate. People dressed as the pink-jumpsuited “Squid Game” guards for Halloween, TikTok challenges launched and memes filled social media.

The success of “Squid Game” comes three years after the South Korean film “Parasite” won best picture at the Oscars, overcoming what its director Bong Joon-ho called the “one-inch barrier of subtitles.”

Emmy nominations 2022

“Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor.

People are also reading…

“Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

“Ted Lasso” was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids.

Here are the rest of the nominees:

Jill Biden apologizes after citing 'bodegas' and 'breakfast tacos' to praise Hispanic diversity

First lady Jill Biden's office issued an apology on July 12 after Biden faced criticism for citing "bodegas" and "breakfast tacos" to praise Latino diversity.

Jill Biden

Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," tweeted Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.

Get more information here:

***

Get more info on today's trending topics here:

Photos from the James Webb telescope

Amazon Prime Day

Mount Vesuvius fall

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 12

Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials' strong objections
National Politics
AP

Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials' strong objections

  • By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday,  raising the question of witness tampering, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe
National Politics
AP

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his funeral was held at a temple. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe's widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, governing party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe’s assassination has shaken Japan, one of the world’s safest nations with some of the strictest gun laws. A suspect was arrested on the spot.

Ukrainian rocket strike targets Russian ammunition depot

Ukrainian rocket strike targets Russian ammunition depot

  • By MARIA GRAZIA MURRU - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A Russian ammunition depot was apparently targeted by Ukrainian forces overnight, resulting in a massive blast captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said the rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the important Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. Video on social media showed a massive explosion. The nature of the strike suggested that Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to strike the area.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology
National Politics
AP

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

  • By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban
Lifestyles
AP

DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban

  • By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The ad campaign warns Republicans’ goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide. The DNC is sponsoring an at least $10,000 digital ad buy beginning Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue and Cosmopolitan. The cost is modest for a national campaign, especially as activists accuse top Democrats including President Joe Biden of not responding forcefully enough to the Supreme Court’s decision. The DNC also plans a TV ad campaign. Many top Republicans see the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire
National
AP

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

California firefighters have gained ground against a wildfire that poses a threat to a famous grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire has scorched about 4.2 square miles but is 22% percent contained as of Monday night. The fire is a threat to more than 500 mature sequoias in the park’s Mariposa Grove. The grove is being protected by a sprinkler system and officials say that fortunately it has a long history of prescribed burning to reduce vegetation that can fuel flames.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep
Science News
AP

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

  • By SETH BORENSTEIN - AP Science Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around
National
AP

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Police are seeking a lone gunman wanted for at least five robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies early Monday in Ontario, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. He could also be connected to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Upland. One of those killed was 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch  His father, Jim Hirsch, said his son had recently gotten sober and was turning around his life as a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea. He lamented his son didn't get more time to “enjoy a normal life.” The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11,  when the company celebrates its anniversary.

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth

  • By HALELUYA HADERO - AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores
National
AP

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

“Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys in 2020. The show was once dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. The Emmys will air Sept. 12 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate
National
AP

Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

On Tuesday, the Library of Congress announced that 46-year-old Ada Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, one of the laureate’s few formal obligations. Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, her acclaimed collection “Bright Dead Things” selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and also hosts the podcast “The Slowdown.”

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News