Man who tried to breach FBI office killed; House to vote on climate, health bill; Heche unlikely to survive

Today is Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Aug. 12
Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate. In messages posted late Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump writes, “Release the documents now!” The Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant earlier Thursday, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter." Garland said he had personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.
Authorities are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled, and was shot and died hours later in a rural standoff with law enforcement. The case Thursday unfolded as the FBI warns its agents to take extra precautions amid an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. A law enforcement official briefed on the Cincinnati matter says federal investigators are examining whether the suspect in that case, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys.
A flagship Democratic economic bill is perched on the edge of House passage. Friday's expected vote would mark final congressional approval. That would hand President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on his climate, health care and tax goals. Democrats hope that will energize voters ahead of November’s congressional elections. Republicans are solidly opposed, but the same was true last Sunday when Democrats used Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to power the measure through the 50-50 Senate. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social program. But it still gives Democrats bragging rights to addressing long-term party goals.
A spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. Earlier Thursday, police said they are investigating Heche for driving under the influence of drugs. Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles area house on Aug. 5. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. A spokeswoman for Heche declined comment on the investigation.
A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. The fire had already burned more than 15 square miles as of Thursday. Strong winds have been recorded across the area, some in excess of 30 mph. Big Island county officials say the fire is now burning on state land and is about a mile away from Highway 190.
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants taxpayers to foot his legal bills to defend himself against a sexual harassment claim brought by one of his state trooper bodyguards. The Democrat sued Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, arguing that James violated state law by denying him public assistance for his defense. The unnamed trooper filed the lawsuit earlier this year in a federal court in Manhattan asserting that Cuomo and others on his staff violated her civil rights. The suit says the allegations stem from a time when Cuomo "was acting within the scope of his employment or duties."
After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over. Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game. Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the 1989 movie. The night began with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father emerging from the iconic cornstalks to play catch in the outfield, delighting the sellout crowd of 7,823.
***
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***