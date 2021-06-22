Man who threatened Iowa governor ordered to have no contact

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to leaving a menacing voicemail for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and have no contact with the governor for five years.

Harvey Hunter Jr., of Stuart, Iowa, also was fined and granted a one-year term of probation during a sentencing hearing Monday in Des Moines. District Associate Judge Brendan Greiner agreed to suspend a 365-day jail sentence.

Hunter, 48, pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment, under a plea agreement with Polk County prosecutors.

He admitted to leaving a threatening voicemail Jan. 5 on a governor's office phone line for input on the state's partial mask mandate, saying that Reynolds and other politicians should be “hung for treason for pushing this COVID scam." He called Reynolds derogatory names for women and said “you need to be put in front of a firing squad.”