Man who killed Iowa trooper was shot 3 times, official says

Brown wrote that a Grundy Center reserve officer tried to pull Lang over for speeding on the evening of April 9 — contradicting the initial report by authorities, who said it was for suspicion of driving while barred.

Lang initially led the officer on a chase but then stopped, assaulted the officer and fled to his home, Brown wrote. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the home as did Lang's father, who told authorities that his son had multiple firearms inside. Lang had run for sheriff in 2020 and had a history of alcohol-related run-ins with police.

Brown wrote that Smith, leader of the Iowa State Patrol's regional tactical team, and other officers made a plan and then entered the home roughly 90 minutes after the traffic stop. They went through a door attached to the home's garage and deployed a police dog into the basement.

After clearing the basement, Smith led other officers who planned to enter the main floor of the home.