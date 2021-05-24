Man who killed girlfriend's mom is resentenced to life

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man whose 1998 murder of his girlfriend’s mother gained national headlines apologized in court Monday as his death sentence was reduced to life in prison.

Adam William Davis, now 42, told Judge Michelle Sisco “not a single day goes by" that he doesn't think of the murder of Vicki Robinson and "how I wish I could turn back the clocks of time and change what happened.”

Davis was being resentenced for the murder, which happened when he was 19. Prosecutors had decided not to seek the death penalty again after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his sentence and others because the jury had not voted unanimously for the penalty. Davis' jury voted 7-5.

The murder became national news and was told on TV true-crime shows.

“Ms. Robinson had so much light and love for the world and showed me kindness,” Davis said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Her loss is a great tragedy that should never have happened. To her family and loved ones, I express my deepest sorrow for their loss.”

Robinson had been trying to contain the behavior of her 15-year-old daughter, Valessa, when Davis, the girl and a third teen, Jon Whispel, decided to kill Robinson.