 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who had sex with minor in Philippines gets prison term
0 comments
AP

Man who had sex with minor in Philippines gets prison term

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with a minor was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

James Diggs, 45, of Somerville, will also have to serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison and must register as a sex offender. He had pleaded guilty in February to traveling outside the United States to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Diggs went to the Philippines in October 2018 to engage in sex with the child in exchange for money and gifts, knowing the victim was a minor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This baby wallaby leaving his mother’s pouch is the cutest thing you’ll see all day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News