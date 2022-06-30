Man suspected of shooting 2 Alabama deputies captured

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting two Alabama deputies, critically wounding one of them, has been captured, a prosecutor said.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said Austin Hall,26, was captured in the same county where the shooting occurred. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both, Jackson said. He said one of the deputies was critically wounded.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert, on Wednesday night asking people to notify authorities if they see Hall.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been involved in the hunt for the suspect. Local television news outlets showed a heavy police presence in the county, located in central Alabama.

“We are praying hard for the two Bibb County deputy sheriffs shot in the line of duty tonight,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement issued Wednesday night on social media.

