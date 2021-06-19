Man suspected of 3 killings in Oregon town is still at large

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A man sought in the killings of three people after a hit-and-run crash near a casino and a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city was still at large Saturday.

The suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, was not found after a manhunt Friday, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the man is suspected of killing a person and stealing their truck before running over two people Friday near a casino in the coastal city of North Bend, leaving one of them dead. He's then accused of shooting and killing someone inside a cannabis shop in the city about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

Frasier identified the person fatally struck at an RV park at the Mill Casino as 74-year-old Anthony Oyster. His wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, also was hit and was in critical condition at a hospital Saturday. They are a couple from Florida, Frasier said.