Man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man whose head was stomped last week by a police officer said he is thankful for body camera footage and a second officer who immediately stepped up to say her colleague was not telling the truth.

On July 26, Clarence Gailyard had been holding a stick wrapped in shiny tape, which he uses in case a dog tries to attack him when he is walking, when someone in Orangeburg called 911 and said he was carrying a gun.

Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground. The 58-year-old man moves slowly and often walks with a cane because of pins and rods in his leg from being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. When Gailyard couldn't immediately lie flat on his stomach, Dukes stomped on his head and neck, causing his forehead to hit the concrete of the parking lot, according to body camera video.

“Every time I look in the mirror, I see the scar on my forehead, and it's not OK. The only thing I want the community to do is change,” Gailyard said Tuesday, his lawyer by his side.

Dukes was fired two days after the incident and charged with felony first-degree assault and battery a few days after that.