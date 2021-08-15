Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was stabbed when a Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates turned violent has been released from the hospital, police said Sunday.

The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out Saturday between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counterprotesters in front of LA City Hall.

The identity of the man with the stab wound was not released and no information was given about the extent of his injury, the Los Angeles Times reported.

No arrest has been reported in connection with the stabbing, or in the attack on KPCC radio reporter Frank Stoltze, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The violence drew condemnation from elected officials.

“Not wearing a mask and being anti-vax isn’t patriotism — it’s stupidity,” City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement. “We have to be able to have differences of opinions without resorting to violence. Attacking counter-protesters and journalists has no place in a democracy and certainly no place in Los Angeles.”