spotlight AP

Man sleeps in stranger's house mistaking it for Airbnb, what to know about March Madness, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, March 16.

March Madness 2022: What you need to know

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.

NCAA tournament

With both the NCAA men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments starting next week and Selection Sunday just hours away, here's what you need to know about the road to both Final Fours.

Selection Sunday, when college basketball teams find out their March Madness place, features two special programs this Sunday -- CBS airs the men's bracket reveal at 6 p.m. ET followed by the women's bracket reveal at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Find out what you need to know for your bracket here:

7.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan's Fukushima prefecture

An employee clears products, which fell from shells in a convenience store in Iwaki, Fukushima, folllowing the earthquake.

Japan earthquake

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan on Wednesday, cutting power to millions of homes and leading to a tsunami advisory being issued around the Fukushima prefecture, where a 2011 quake caused a disaster at a nuclear power plant.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later said "no abnormalities" had been detected at any of the country's nuclear plants. A bullet train derailed near Fukushima as a result of the earthquake but no injuries were reported, he said at a press conference.

Find out more here:

Russia Ukraine War Mariupol's Curse

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Russian troops destroy theater in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces destroyed a theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries in what the Mariupol city council said was an airstrike on the theater Wednesday.

The Maxar satellite imagery firm said images from Monday showed the word “children” had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.

More live updates here:

Zelensky to US lawmakers: 'We need you right now' as he invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11

Ukrainian President Zelensky, here addressing MPs in the British Parliament via videolink on March 8, will address U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy's impassioned plea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Lawmakers stood and cheered, and President Joe Biden later announced the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones.

Biden also declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal — his strongest condemnation yet — the day after the Senate unanimously asked for an international investigation of Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

Read more of what he said (and Biden's response) here:

Financial Markets Wall Street Federal-Reserve

A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve. The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that has followed the recovery from the recession.

Federal Reserve begins fight against inflation

The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year.

The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

Get more info here:

***

Check out more trending topics here:

9 dead in crash involving University of Southwest golf teams

Daylight Saving Time

Homeless people shootings

***

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 16

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help
National Politics
AP

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
National Politics
AP

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

  • By ANDREA ROSA - Associated Press
  • Updated
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
National Politics
AP

White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

  • By AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

  • By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications.

AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP alert

AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, accordi…

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test.

Iran frees Brits Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori after debt paid
National Politics
AP

Iran frees Brits Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori after debt paid

  • By DANICA KIRKA and JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years — a charity worker and a retired civil engineer — were on their way home Wednesday after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran.

Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise.

Seoul: North Korean missile exploded in air in failed launch
Technology
AP

Seoul: North Korean missile exploded in air in failed launch

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
  • Updated
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after liftoff in an apparent failed launch on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, amid speculation that the North is preparing to launch its longest-range weapon in the most significant provocation in years.

Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes
National
AP

Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes

  • By MICHAEL R. BLOOD - AP Political Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ resignation to lead Donald Trump’s media company has left his one-time constituents with an odd special election: Voters will select someone to complete the remaining months of his term in a district that will disappear next year.

Indiana, Texas Southern win in First Four of NCAA Tournament

Indiana, Texas Southern win in First Four of NCAA Tournament

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turn…

