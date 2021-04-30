 Skip to main content
Man shot, woman stabbed at University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AP

Man shot, woman stabbed at University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student was shot and a young woman was stabbed in a campus parking lot, the school said Friday.

The two were hospitalized in serious but stable condition following a Thursday night “altercation,” according to a statement from UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander that was posted on social media.

No names were released. The statement described the student as a young man.

“Though we are unsure of the details of the disturbance, we have determined that several individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the campus dining facility," Alexander said.

Alexander and Pine Bluff police did not immediately return phone calls for comment Friday morning.

The campus is located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

