Man shot, killed after charging at officer with knives

“Dude, what are you doing, man, come on,” Royer said. “I did not want to have to do that.”

Police Chief John Drake said five officers rendered aid to the man. Drake said Royer retreated and and he asked the man to drop the knife several times in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“He continued charging at him, and he was left with no choice,” Drake said.

Drake said officers regularly run license tags to determine if vehicles are stolen. Nashville police are issued stun guns, Drake said, but Royer did not appear to attempt to use it, according to the video.

“That's a lethal situation,” Drake said, calling the passenger's behavior “bizarre.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting and the police department will also review it. The local district attorney will decide whether to pursue charges after the TBI finishes the investigation.

Royer has been with the police department for four years.

