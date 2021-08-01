Man sentenced to 2 life terms in 2019 double murder, arson

“This is one of the most monstrously evil cases I have ever witnessed,” said District Attorney Terry Houck, who is not related to the victims.

Although the plea agreement spares Rose the possibility of a death sentence, the prosecutor pointed out that Pennsylvania hasn't carried out a death sentence in decades. He said he “didn’t want to depreciate one iota what these people went through before they died."

Judge Jennifer Sletvold sentenced Rose to two consecutive life terms without parole plus 9 1/2 to 60 years, saying he had “demonstrated layer upon layer of human depravity."

“You took their lives in the most violent, inhumane and despicable way," she said.

“You could have stopped and found your soul, and found your humanity, and you never did," she added. "You never showed an ounce of remorse for those people.”

Stephanie Redding, who considered Virginia Houck her grandmother — Houck took in Redding’s father after his parents died — called her “one of the most amazing people God has put on this earth.” A devout Catholic, Virginia Houck would tell her family to forgive and pray for Rose, something Redding said they were still struggling to do.