Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl.

Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines near the state Capitol.

Authorities said the girls in the car and rally participants were exchanging insults when the teenagers' car was surrounded by Trump supporters. The car backed up, hitting a pickup truck.

At that point, McKinney, an Army veteran who was wearing body armor and carrying several firearms, shot into the car, hitting a then-15-year-old girl in the leg. He later told police he felt he was in danger and was protecting himself, according to court records.