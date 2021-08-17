Man sentenced for attacking Black neighbors' Michigan home

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A white neighbor who shot at a Black family's Michigan home, slashed tires on a vehicle and wrote racist graffiti on a pickup truck, told a judge Monday that he did it because of a Black Lives Matter sign in the window.

Michael Frederick Jr. said during his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court that his actions weren’t an attack on Eddie and Candace Hall “personally.”

“I targeted these people because I didn’t like their political sign that they had in the window,” he said. “I think you guys are some great people and didn’t deserve this at all.”

Frederick, 25, was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison, according to The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens.