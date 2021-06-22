Man pleads guilty to threatening candidates Biden, Harris

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to threatening now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before last year’s election.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced in a news release that James Reed, 42, of Frederick pleaded guilty to the federal charge of threats to a major candidate for president or vice president. He was convicted of related state charges.

On Oct. 4, a door camera at a Frederick home with signs supporting Biden caught Reed leaving a letter threatening the candidates with physical harm and execution, according to his plea. The letter threatened violence against Democrats and said that “Grandpa Biden” and Harris would both be attacked and executed, according to a Secret Service agent’s affidavit. The letter also stated that the candidates’ supporters would be targeted.

“We are the ones with those scary guns,” the letter read. “We are the ones your children have nightmares about …”