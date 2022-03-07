 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 at Nebraska restaurant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to killing two workers and injuring two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall.

Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty to all charges related to the Nov. 21, 2021, shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue, the Sarpy County attorney said in a news release.

The plea means Silva's case won't go to trial but Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said he still plans to seek the death penalty.

Silva faced numerous charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson.

He was accused of setting fire to a U-Haul truck that he had driven to the Sonic Drive-in and then shooting into the restaurant. When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found the U-Haul ablaze and four victims in the business.

Silva was unarmed when he was arrested nearby a short time later and cooperated with officers.

