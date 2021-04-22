Man pleads guilty to 'executing' California deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who killed a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant in what prosecutors called an execution-style attack five years ago pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder.

Trenton Lovell, 31, entered the plea for the 2016 killing of Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot five times as he answered a 911 report of a burglary in progress at an apartment building in Lancaster, in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

He could face life in prison without possibility of parole when he is sentenced on May 17.

Owen had radioed that he had the break-in suspect at gunpoint and was standing outside his patrol car when Lovell shot him in the head, then fired four more times in his face and chest as the deputy lay wounded on the ground, prosecutors said.

Lovell confessed to investigators that after wounding Owen he “finished the job" by emptying his revolver into Owen, according to court documents cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Another deputy testified in court that he arrived to see Lovell standing over Owen. Deputy Zachary Anderson said he fired at Lovell after the suspect pointed a gun at him.