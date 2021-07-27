Man pleads guilty to 4 of 8 Atlanta-area spa killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Asian massage businesses entered a guilty plea to all charges on Tuesday to the first four of the shooting deaths, hoping for a sentence of life without parole.

A prosecutor said Cherokee County investigators saw no evidence of racial bias, which is at odds with the hate crime enhancement he faces in Atlanta, and is sure to frustrate observers outraged over his apparent targeting of Asian women in the shootings.

"This was not any kind of hate crime," District Attorney Shannon Wallace said.

Robert Aaron Long faces still faces the death penalty if convicted in four more shooting deaths in Atlanta, where he also faces charges of domestic terrorism in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Long walked through the massage business in Woodstock "shooting anyone and everyone he saw," Wallace said. But the prosecutor said he was motivated by a "sex addiction" and his desire to eliminate sources of his temptation, not by any hate against Asians or women.