Man known as 'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol, criticizes Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns said he regrets storming the building, apologized for causing fear in others and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released late Monday through his attorney, defendant Jacob Chansley said he has re-evaluated his life since being jailed for over a month on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot and realizes he shouldn't have entered the Capitol building. Chansley, who previously said Trump inspired him to be in Washington that day, said Trump "let a lot of peaceful people down."

Chansley said he's coming to terms with events leading to the riot and asked people to "be patient with me and other peaceful people who, like me, are having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country."

Chansley's attorney, Al Watkins, released the statement about a half-day before the second impeachment trial of Trump was scheduled to begin in the U.S. Senate.