Man in Minnesota charged with threatening member of Congress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A marijuana industry activist who said he was temporarily living in Minnesota has been charged with threatening an unnamed member of Congress, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

Jason Robert Karimi, 32, was charged earlier this month with one count of interstate communication of a threat, and he made his first court appearance Friday. According to the charges, Karimi called a U.S. representative, who is not named in court documents, on Jan. 11 and left a voicemail threatening violence.

According to the charges, Karimi said, “I want to see you as scared as possible, terrified and (defecating) your pants ... we're coming for ya." The voicemail went on to say “we are going to cause you pain in every way possible ... we're going to end all political power you have (and) make it so you can't even walk in anything but a wheelchair.”

The voicemail was left just five days after a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol Police reviewed the voicemail, and authorities traced the number to Karimi. When an FBI agent contacted him, Karimi allegedly said, “Is this about the voicemails?” according to court documents.