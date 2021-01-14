Man gets life prison sentence for killing on college campus

“Race is always amongst us in the things we do and things we say,” the judge said.

Collins' parents said they wake up every night around the same time that their son was killed. They can't bring themselves to clean out his room.

“With the passage of time, we have come to the realization that racist hate was the murderer's only motivation for killing our son,” Richard Collins Jr. said.

Urbanski's mother told Collins' parents that the “horror and devastation” of knowing that her son killed their son is with her every day.

“Your son Richard should be here, and it's my son Sean's fault that he's not,” Elizabeth Urbanski said.

Before the jury's verdict, Hill ruled that prosecutors didn’t meet their legal burden of showing that racial hatred motivated Urbanski to stab Collins, who didn't know his assailant. But he noted Thursday that he made that ruling before the hate crime law was changed.