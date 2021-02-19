Man gets 3 years for driving truck toward BLM protestors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was sentenced to three years in jail for brandishing a hatchet and driving his truck toward a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, according to a news report.

Emanuel “Manny” Wilder, 20, was sentenced Thursday and was also ordered to pay $1,856, the cost of his extradition from Florida, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Wilder was arrested in Lake City, Florida, last year after he failed to appear for trial in Virginia Beach.

The incident happened on May 31, 2020 near the Oceanfront boardwalk area in Virginia Beach, where Black Lives Matter protesters gathered to march against the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In court, Wilder was seen on video shirtless, wielding a hatchet and yelling racial obscenities at the group of protesters. In another video, he was seen driving his red pickup truck toward the group.

Virginia Beach District Court Judge Jon Babineau said Wilder “was acting in a totally irrational manner, full of hatred.”