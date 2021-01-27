 Skip to main content
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids
AP

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man fleeing Tennessee state troopers sped into a city intersection and slammed his truck into a car, killing a mother and her two young children, authorities said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was chasing a truck driven by Michael Don Shepherd on Tuesday morning when Shepherd sped into the intersection in the city of Cookeville and struck a car driven by Amanda Chatman, the Cookeville Police Department said in a news release.

Chatman, 24, and her 3- and 4-year-old children were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shepherd, 25, was arrested, charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest, and booked into a county jail. It could not be determined immediately if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

