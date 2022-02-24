 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man fatally shoots Texas officer working security at mall

  • 0

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas deputy constable working an off-duty security job at a Houston mall was fatally shot by a man who gained control of the officer's own gun, police said. The suspect was shot by police and died at a hospital.

Deputy Neil Adams was working a second job Thursday afternoon at PlazAmericas mall in Houston when he was shot by a man in 30s, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the altercation. Finner said the suspect ran to the mall's food court where he was shot by two Houston police officers. The man, whose name has not been released, died later Thursday at a Houston hospital.

Adams had worked as a deputy constable in nearby San Jacinto County, north of Houston.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers said Adams became an officer in 2012 and previously worked for the sheriff's department. Adams was the county's environmental officer, Rogers said.

People are also reading…

“We lost one of our heroes. He was a good man,” Rogers said. “He worked hard to take care of his family, to take care of the constituents of our county.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish granny practices boxing to take on Parkinson's Disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News