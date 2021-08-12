Man 'enlightened by QAnon' charged with killing children with spear gun, thought they'd become monsters

Mexican police found the bodies Monday

Police in Santa Barbara were initially alerted on Saturday by Coleman's wife, who said he had taken the children, hadn't told her their destination and wouldn't respond to text messages, according to the affidavit. She told police she did not feel the lives of the children were in danger and asked for police to speak with Coleman, who did not respond to police calls.

The next day, according to the affidavit, Coleman's wife and a police officer used the 'Find My Phone' application on her laptop to determine that Coleman's phone had been last tracked in Rosarito, Mexico, just south of Tijuana in Baja California along the US-Mexico border.

Federal agencies were made aware to be on the watch for Coleman's return, which occurred around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the affidavit. When the vehicle was stopped at the border, Coleman was the lone occupant, the affidavit said.

Mexican law enforcement was notified about the missing children and, according to the affidavit, police in Rosarito confirmed that two children matching the description of Coleman's were found dead that morning.

During his interview with the FBI, Coleman said he had killed his children in Rosarito, the affidavit said.